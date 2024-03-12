Deputies searching for missing 46-year-old Carroll County woman

article

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 46-year-old woman.

Officials say Samantha Tolbert's family has not heard from her and is very concerned for her safety.

Tolbert is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has naturally red hair but dyes it blond.

Investigators do not believe the missing woman is traveling in a car or has a phone. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

According to officials, Tolbert is known to travel between Carroll and Randolph County frequently.

If you have any information about where Tolbert could be, call Caroll County Investigator Amber Cardell at (770) 830-5916 or by email at acardell@carrollsheriff.com.