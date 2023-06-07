Family of slain Navy veteran Khali Marks pleads for closure in unsolved case

A Covington family wants to know who shot and killed their brother in Clayton County last October. The family is still seeking those answers after 8 months of grieving for Khali Marks.

They say the 22-year-old Navy veteran's murder was overshadowed the next day by the death of the suspected shooter, 33-year-old Dexton Boldon, after Boldon exchange gunfire with state troopers. Bolden and a K-9 officer were killed.

"We don't have any answers. We don't have an explanation. It's hurtful," the Marks family said. "No closure."

They say police have never really explain who killed Marks and why.

The young veteran had just moved back to Covington from California. His bags still sit in the family room. He told his sister he was going out to play cards on Oct. 6, 2022 and was never seen alive again.

Courtney Marks got a call from police the next.

"They told me, ‘OK, hey, around lunchtime today, we found your brother dead in a house.’ What? I was devastated. I cried, I screamed," the victim's sister revealed.

The family says the killing did not make sense.

As they were mourning, they looked up and saw their brother's car on the news. Bolden was behind the wheel. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Georgia State Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle along Riverdale Road near Interstate 285. Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but kept driving. Eventually, troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Flat Shoals Road. The car ended up in the woods.

"They sent the dog in and the guy shot the dog, so they shot him. They killed him in my brother's car. The detective did not even call to give us an update we had to see it on the news," Courtney recalled.

The GBI says Georgia State Patrol K9 Figo was sent into to coax the man out, but ended up with shots being fired.

The family does not believe Bolden was the triggerman and are now offering $10,000 for tips leading them to the shooter.

It’s more to it. Who is this guy, where did this guy come from, and how did he get in Khali's car? What took place for him to get in Khali’s car? We’ve never seen this guy, we’ve never heard of this guy. I feel like there’s more to it, it’s more people involved, and we want justice," the family demanded.

The Marks family says the veteran's ATM card was used two days after the likely suspect was killed.

Clayton County Police say because the prime suspect is dead, they are having a hard time piecing this case together.