Family of missing Carrollton man refuses to give up looking for answers, 14 years later

It’s a date that will forever live in the minds of those who know and love Brian Wehrle.

Sept. 26, 2009 is when he was last seen at his parents’ home in Carrollton.

Fourteen years later, his family has few details about what happened to him.

"Just seems like he disappeared into thin air," said Amanda Rickles, his niece. "In the 14 years since he’s been missing, there’s been no hits on his social, no sightings, just absolutely nothing. His medications were left at the house, his bags, absolutely everything of his."

Everything, that is, except his wallet and his car.

The FBI said his 1992 Buick Lesabre was found in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The key was still in the ignition, FBI agents said. They suspect foul play.

Rickles said as far as she knew, he had no ties to the city and no reason to be so far from home.

Now, as the 14-year mark of his disappearance approaches, his family has raised money to put up billboards.

"This will keep his face out there, and he won’t be forgotten," Rickles said. "To keep people talking about his story, and maybe details will come up."

They have been on display on I-75 north—in the direction of Chattanooga—and will be up in Carrollton soon.

"Someone out there knows something. Nobody actually does just disappear into thin air," Rickles said. "Someone has an idea. Maybe someone will remember something. Because this was a man who was loved by so many people."

A detective with Carrollton Police said they have made several trips to Chattanooga to see if they could uncover anything new.

She said while the case remains active, there have not been any recent leads.

But the case is far from cold.

Several true-crime podcasts have also given the case new attention.

The billboards direct anyone with information on Wehrle’s whereabouts to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.