Family of football player crushed by elevator demands investigation into his death

The family of an 18-year-old football player crushed to death in an elevator accident at an Atlanta student apartment complex is calling for a criminal investigation into his death.

On Aug. 31, 18-year-old JauMarcus McFarland was killed when the elevator he and other Champion Prep Academy football players were on became stuck. The elevator had stopped at the third floor, but when McFarland tried to exit, it fell, trapping and crushing him for almost an hour.

Medics rushed McFarland to Atlanta Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

At a press conference Thursday morning, the family will be calling on a criminal investigation into the elevator's malfunction.

"My son came here to do what he liked to do and that was play football, and he really enjoyed that," said Jessica Moore, the mother of JauMarcus McFarland, "He wasn't able to fulfill that, and I just want answers. I'm just overwhelmed by the whole thing."

JauMarcus McFarland, a football player at Champion Prep Academy, was crushed when officials said an elevator malfunctioned in Atlanta.

The State Insurance Commissioner's Office told FOX 5 that the building's elevator was a year past due for an inspection. However, the building's property manager claimed the elevator passed similar annual inspections, and it was not due for another five-year inspection until 2024.

The management also claimed there were multiple student-athletes on the elevator at the time of the accident which pushed it over the weight limit.

Last Friday, state officials announced that the building's management contracted unlicensed service technicians for elevator maintenance and repairs and said they learned that four of the building's five boilers had been improperly installed without permits or inspection.

McFarland's family is also calling for a state and federal investigation into Champion Prep Academy and similar academies nationwide.

A GoFundMe started by the academy raised $20,000 for McFarland's funeral. However, his family says they have not received the money.

