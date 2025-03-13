Family mourns store owner shot and killed in Riverdale

The Brief A family mourns a Clayton County store owner who was shot and killed in what police call a case of domestic violence. Police say Malika Mosquera was gunned down at a home on the 7000 block of Monarch Dr. in Riverdale. Right now, Mitchell Ellis is behind bars, charged with murder.



Estella Kelly’s anguish is indescribable. "My heart is broken, it’s really torn apart," Kelly said.

What we know:

Kelly is Mosquera’s mother. Mosquera was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly was getting ready to celebrate her birthday with her daughter the following Sunday. "I called, she never did answer the phone," Kelly said.

Then, some time after midnight, Clayton County detectives knocked on Kelly’s door. "He came in, he said ‘is this her picture?’ I said ‘yes.’ He said, ‘she’s dead,’" Kelly said.



Kelly hoped the police were not serious.

"I’m like ‘don’t play with me, please don’t play with me,’" she said.



But a detective told her this horrifying news was real.

"He said your daughter is dead, she’s dead," Kelly said.



Police called the shooting domestic.



"’Oh my god,’ I said. ‘Who murdered my sister momma, who?’" said Daphne Isom, Mosquera’s sister.

The backstory:

Investigators say Mitchell Ellis pulled the trigger. Isom says Ellis was Mosquera’s boyfriend. "It’s just unbelievable, it’s like a nightmare," Isom said.



Isom says Mosquera owned Lucky Mi Boutique on Highway-138 in Riverdale. Mosquera was a mom and a grandmother. Isom calls her sister a beautiful woman with a sweet soul. "She was the kind of person, she would pull over to the side of the street to help anybody who’s in need," Isom said.



Mosquera’s family wants justice. "I want my sister back so bad, but i know that will never happen," Isom said.



"I hope they make him do the rest of his life," Kelly said.



Ellis is being held at the Clayton County Jail, charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.



Malika Mosquera leaves behind a son and a grandson.

What's next:

Her family will hold a service for at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverdale Town Center.