Family involved in Gwinnett County domestic shooting seeks help

article

The Brief Pilar Rosas, 43, and Maria Garza, 40, died in a home in the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive on Sunday. The family said the couple leaves behind three children. GoFundMe reached out to FOX 5 on behalf of Yesenia Rosas and said her parents died in a murder-suicide.



The family of two people who died in a domestic-related shooting over the weekend are asking for help paying for their funerals.

What we know:

Pilar Rosas, 43, and Maria Garza, 40, died in a home in the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive on Sunday.

Police investigate "domestic-related" incident in Gwinnett County on July 13, 2025.

The couple leaves behind three children, according to their daughter.

GoFundMe reached out to FOX 5 on behalf of Yesenia Rosas and said her parents died in a murder-suicide.

The backstory:

Police have not openly called this incident a murder-suicide, but said one person died in the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police also said the two people who died knew each other, but did not live together.

In an email to FOX 5, Gwinnett police referred to the man who died in the shooting as a "suspect."

Officials said it was a relative who called 911 to report the deaths.

What they're saying:

Now, the family says it's trying to pick up the pieces.

"On July 13, our beloved parents, Maria Garza and Pilar Rosas, tragically passed away, leaving behind their three children: Yesenia Rosas, Jaqueline Rosas , and George Rosas. As we face this heartbreaking loss, we are asking for any contributions to help with the unexpected funeral expenses," the GoFundMe reads. "Any amount, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

The Source: Information in this article came from a GoFundMe by the family (linked above) and the Gwinnett County Police Department.



