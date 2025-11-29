Family identifies pregnant teen killed in Newton County crash

article

The Brief 19-year-old pregnant Jaylah Donald was killed in a Thanksgiving crash involving a drunk driver. Police say the car she was in was backing improperly before being hit, and both drivers now face charges. A GoFundMe has been launched to help her family with funeral and memorial expenses.



The family of a Georgia teenager killed in a Thanksgiving weekend crash has identified her as 19-year-old Jaylah Donald, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

What we know:

Relatives say Donald died Friday in a collision that investigators say was caused by a drunk driver. She was a passenger in the car when another vehicle struck it.

According to police, the car Donald was in was backing improperly into the road when a BMW hit it. Investigators say the BMW’s driver was drunk — and that both drivers now face charges connected to the crash.

What they're saying:

A GoFundMe created for Donald’s family describes her as a joyful young woman excited to welcome her first child.

"Jaylah was just beginning her journey into adulthood. At 19, she was full of life, hope, dreams, and excitement about welcoming her first child… To lose them both so suddenly is a heartbreak that no family should ever have to endure," the fundraiser reads.

The family says the fundraiser will help them bury Jaylah, create a memorial for her and her baby, and support loved ones as they grieve.

"This tragedy was unexpected and devastating, leaving our family emotionally broken and financially unprepared," the post continues.

They described Jaylah as "sweet, joyful, caring, and always carrying a beautiful smile."

"She had so much life ahead of her… Our hearts will forever ache for the future that was stolen from them," the family wrote.

By the numbers:

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, three people died in crashes investigated by Georgia State Patrol over the holiday weekend. More than 115 people were injured, and troopers issued 225 DUI citations, 277 distracted driving citations, and nearly 450 seatbelt citations.

GSP reminded drivers: "Make a plan, choose a sober driver, and keep Georgia’s roads safe."