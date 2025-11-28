Pregnant woman dies in DUI crash in Newton County

article

The Brief A pregnant woman was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck with a driver under the influence, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. It happened early Friday morning along Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.



A driver is facing charges of driving under the influence after a pregnant woman was killed in a car wreck Friday morning in Newton County.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle over reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

According to investigators, a black Hyundai Sonata was backing improperly from a private drive into Fairview Road. The driver of the Hyundai backed improperly and failed to yield while entering the roadway.

Troopers said a BMW was traveling west on Fairview Road and struck the Hyundai on its passenger side. The passenger of the Hyundai, who troopers said was pregnant, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken by helicopter to Grady hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the BMW had a complaint of injuries and was found to be driving under the influence.

What's next:

Charges are pending for driver 1 and 2.

The Georgia State Patrols Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

