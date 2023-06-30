Family-friendly Georgia museum freebies for summer days

Keeping the kids and family busy over the summer is a job. But if you can find something that has catches their interest and is free, then that's a winner.

Let's start in a place called by many one of the best free options in the state: The National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia. It has 100,000 artifacts, monuments, and interactive exhibits. Those exhibits will take you back to 1775. There's a giant theater and virtual reality simulators. It's a full day in Columbus. And the FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was just there recently and discovered many great places to eat by the river. The folks there also want you to know about their Fourth of July celebration that includes live music, food trucks and lots of activities for the kids.

THE NATIONAL INFANTRY MUSEUM

Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m, to 4 p.m.

1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Georgia

Now let's jump over to Marietta History Center's "Family Fun pop-in event." Put this on your calendar July 15. This is a monthly event with the July theme being summer crafts. Again, it's a freebie. Free crafting for the kids, music classes, and performances.

MARIETTA HISTORY CENTER: FAMILY FUN POP-IN EVENT

July 15 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1 Depot Street., Marietta, Georgia

A trip Downtown will give you a free lesson in money at the Federal Reserve's Atlanta Monetary Museum." You go through the history of bartering to modern times. The phrase "monetary policy" is boring, but they will show you how it affects your day-to-day life. Here's the juicy part: You can see the cash-processing operation where they sort and count money, and shred it. Then there's the automated vault and more.

ATLANTA MONETARY MUSEUM

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Federal Reserve Bank across from the Midtown MARTA station

1000 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia

Warner Robins hosts a wonderful and free aviation museum. It sits next to Robins Air Force Base. Your youngsters can see 85 historic U.S. Air Force aircraft, missiles, cockpits and award-winning exhibits, and more. Naturally, a virtual reality simulator is a big draw.

MUSEUM OF AVIATION