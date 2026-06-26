Family friend shares emotional tribute after Clayton County teen killed

The Brief A 16-year-old boy, Jalil Jones, was shot and killed during a dispute on Mount Zion Road in Clayton County on June 19. Authorities arrested 16-year-old Joshua Clinton and charged him with murder, connecting him to a separate shooting afterward. Family friend Lyneice Wilkes remembered Jones as a bubbly go-getter and started an online fundraiser to help his family.



A dispute among several people on Mount Zion Road escalated into gunfire that left a 16-year-old boy dead, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton County police investigation

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department said 16-year-old Jalil Jones died after a shooting in the 800 block of Mount Zion Road on June 19. Detectives determined that a dispute among multiple people led to the gunfire.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office later arrested 16-year-old Joshua Clinton. Officers took Clinton to the Clayton County Jail on charges including murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, cruelty to children, battery, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm near a public roadway, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Post-homicide shooting warrants

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, detectives also linked Clinton to a completely separate shooting incident that happened after the homicide, which resulted in additional warrants.

Family friend remembers teen

What they're saying:

Lyneice Wilkes, a close family friend, described Jones as a go-getter who was looking forward to earning his driver’s permit.

"Jalil was all around bubbly dude. Bright in personality, funny had you mad at one minute and laughing next," Wilkes said.

Wilkes said she wants to help stop gun violence in her community and noted that the family is devastated.

"You know grief looks different for everybody, but I can tell he was loved so right now it's time to give them time to grieve," Wilkes said. "He was a son, a brother, he was an uncle, he was a lot in this community and Jonesboro lost someone great."

Funeral fundraiser arrangements

What you can do:

Wilkes started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral arrangements, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-honor-jalil-jones-support-his-family.

Continued search for leads

What's next:

Detectives are pursuing active leads to evaluate whether other individuals were involved in the deadly incident. Authorities encourage anyone with details about the confrontation or the separate shooting to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately.

Unconfirmed details in dispute

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed the identities of the other individuals involved in the dispute. Officials have also not specified what the argument was about.