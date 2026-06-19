16-year-old killed in shooting on Mount Zion Road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for answers after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening on Mt. Zion Road, according to authorities.
What we know:
Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road at approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting incident.
When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Medical teams transported the teenager to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives are actively working to determine the events that led up to the violence.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the 16-year-old victim or released a description of any potential suspects, as no one has been caught.
Investigators have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the gunfire or a motive for the attack. Police stated that no additional details are available at this time because the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department.