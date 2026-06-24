Arrest made in Clayton County shooting left that 16-year-old dead

The Brief Clayton County police arrested a suspect following an extensive investigation into the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old. Law enforcement tracked down the suspect with the help of federal marshals and booked him on numerous felony charges, including murder. Investigators discovered that the deadly violence erupted from an ongoing dispute between several people before escalating into a confrontation.



A Clayton County murder investigation has ended with a suspect behind bars after a teen was shot and killed during a violent confrontation.

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department arrested Joshua Clinton in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old boy.

The fatal shooting occurred on June 19 in the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.

RELATED: 16-year-old killed in shooting on Mount Zion Road

Following a detailed investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division identified Clinton as a primary suspect and determined that the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute among multiple people that escalated into gunfire.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office assisted police detectives in tracking down the suspect.

Law enforcement officers took Clinton into custody and transported him directly to the Clayton County Jail, where he is being held on various charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Dig deeper:

Detectives revealed that during the investigation, they also linked Clinton to a completely separate shooting incident that happened after the homicide, resulting in additional warrants.

Clinton faces a long list of charges, including murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, cruelty to children, battery, tampering with evidence, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to pursue active leads and are evaluating whether other individuals were involved in the deadly incident. Authorities encourage anyone who has relevant details about the confrontation or the separate shooting to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the 16-year-old boy who died in the shooting. Police have also not disclosed the identities of the other individuals involved in the dispute or specified what the argument was about.