Family file new $150M lawsuit in deadly police shooting of Georgia teenager

The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed by Cobb County police will address a $150 million lawsuit they're filing against the county.

Back in July of 2020, 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was one of three teenagers inside a stolen car. After a police chase, Truitt started running, and an officer shot him in the back.

Attorneys for Truitt's family say law enforcement did not have to kill him and that he was no threat to anyone.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Truitt was holding a handgun, and then an officer shot him. He died the next day.

"You can clearly see in this area the weapon that he's holding that was recovered that you saw on the ground at the end of the video," Assistant District Attorney Jason Saliba said at a press conference in 2021.

Last February, a grand jury reviewed the evidence and said the officer was authorized to use deadly force. The district attorney did not pursue any charges.

"There's a portion of the video that we did not play out in respect for the family where the young man actually asked the officer 'Why did you shoot me?' And the officer responds 'Because you had a weapon,'" Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said after deciding not to press charges.

But attorneys for the teen's family argue that the officer fired his weapon without any warning and that Truitt did not pose a danger to any law enforcement.

The family also took issue with how the case was handled, saying they got limited notice about the grand jury proceedings and did not want the case to be closed.

Family and friends are gathering at the EpiCenter in Cobb County demanding justice for 17-year-old Vincent Truitt on Oct. 3, 2020. (FOX 5)

"Cobb County you should be ashamed. You have another puppet," Truitt's grandmother Deborah Howard said after learning no charges would be filed.

Lawyers for the family are now filing a $150 million lawsuit against the county in court over his death.

"The family has suffered long enough. We look forward to fully litigating this case," Attorney Gerald A. Griggs said in a statement.

The attorneys and the family will speak about the lawsuit Thursday morning.

