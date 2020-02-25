Family dog shot during home invasion in South Fulton

City of South Fulton police are searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a home in South Fulton Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the men shot into the home as well. The footage from the Ring doorbell camera shows one of the men attempt to disable the camera. Then one of the men kicks down the door.

“It’s frightening and it’s scary. I don’t know how to react to something like that,” said the homeowner who wished to stay anonymous.

He said his 20-year-old Niece was inside the home as this was all happening.

“My niece was very scared. Very afraid for her life,” he said.

He said she made the bold decision to run after the criminals. He said they shot at her before getting into a car and driving away. The niece managed to escape the ordeal without getting hurt, but not everyone was as lucky. The family’s one-year-old Yorkie, Starla, was hit. She was shot in two of her legs and is undergoing surgery.

“I hate to see it for anyone but when it hits your own home, it’s just tragic,” he said.

The homeowner said his neighbors have been hit by crooks before but he said he chose to believe something like this would never happen in his own home.

“At home, you feel like you’re supposed to be safe. But even having all of the alarm systems you have and all the doors locked and chained. You’re a prisoner in your own home but you’re still not safe,” he said.

Police said the men took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with more information please call the City of South Fulton police.