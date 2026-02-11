Family of Atlanta airman killed in Florida still wants justice

The Brief Ben Crump stood with the family of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson at a news conference. Fortson was shot and killed inside his Florida apartment by a sheriff’s deputy two years ago. The deputy, Eddie Duran, was fired and later charged with manslaughter.



Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Tuesday appeared with the family of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot and killed inside his Florida apartment two years ago by a local sheriff’s deputy.

At a news conference, Fortson’s mother renewed her calls for answers and transparency as the legal process continues.

"We are not here to litigate facts or comment on ongoing legal proceedings. We are here because silence, delay, and distance have a human cost. For families who are left to grieve while waiting for answers."

She added: "We got to get clarity, not just me, we got to get clarity. United we stand, divided we fall. I thank all of you for being here. I thank, I just thank all y'all. Just clarity and transparency."

What happened in Florida

In May 2024, 23-year-old Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who is originally from Georgia, was fatally shot by Okaloosa County Deputy Eddie Duran at his apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Duran had been dispatched to the location following a domestic disturbance report that was later determined to be false. Although deputies had frequently been called to a nearby unit, records confirmed they had never been summoned to Fortson’s home before. When Fortson opened the door holding a handgun pointed toward the floor, Duran immediately fired multiple shots before ordering him to drop the weapon.

Internal affairs reports indicate that Duran claimed he saw "aggression" in Fortson's eyes and fired out of fear for his life. However, Fortson's family continues to seek accountability, emphasizing that the Atlanta native was a legal gun owner who was shot within seconds of answering his door.

Duran was fired from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office about a month after the shooting and charged with manslaughter. He is currently out of jail on bond as he waits to go to trial.

