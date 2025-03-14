Family of Army vet who died in DeKalb County Jail still want justice

The Brief Family Demands Justice – Christon Collins’ family says he was left on the floor for hours before receiving medical help. Inmate Charged – Former inmate Tobias Woods faces felony murder charges for allegedly supplying Collins with drugs. Jail Conditions Questioned – Collins’ family calls for policy changes, citing neglect and lack of staff intervention in his death.



The family of Christon Collins, an Army veteran who died in the DeKalb County Jail last year, is calling for justice and accountability. Collins’ relatives held a news conference in Decatur, expressing outrage over the circumstances of his death and the alleged lack of care from jail staff.

Questions Surround Collins’ Death

What we know:

Collins died in March 2023, and authorities say video footage shows him stumbling around the jail’s common areas before hitting his head. According to the district attorney, Collins had taken drugs that another inmate sold him.

His mother claims her son was left on the floor for hours before staff responded. She also alleges that a jail guard—who was CPR-certified—failed to render aid while Collins lay unresponsive.

Christon Collins died in DeKalb County Jail. His mother says her son, an Army veteran, was suffering from mental health issues and should have never been in the in the first place. (Supplied)

Jail Officials Defend Response

The other side:

Jail officials insist that an on-site medical team provided treatment until paramedics arrived and transported Collins to the hospital.

However, his family says they remain deeply troubled by the jail’s neglectful conditions and are demanding policy changes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Inmate Faces Murder Charges

What's next:

Former inmate Tobias Woods has been charged with felony murder in connection to Collins’ death.

The case continues to raise concerns about drug access, inmate safety, and staff accountability within the DeKalb County Jail.