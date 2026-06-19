Lawsuit announced against Grady in College Park teen's death

The Brief The family of 15-year-old Amanda "Mandy" Sylvester announced a lawsuit Friday against Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady EMS. The lawsuit centers on emergency response delays after Mandy collapsed during volleyball practice in December 2024. Attorneys and family members are expected to discuss accountability and next steps during a news conference in south Fulton County.



The family of Amanda "Mandy" Sylvester announced a lawsuit Friday against Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady EMS, alleging failures in the emergency response following the 15-year-old's collapse during volleyball practice.

Amanda "Mandy" Sylvester (Supplied)

Attorney Ben Crump and members of the Sylvester family held a news conference Friday morning at The Enon Church in Atlanta to discuss the legal action.

Questions remain about emergency response

The backstory:

Mandy collapsed during volleyball practice at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Center in College Park on Dec. 5, 2024. According to her family and attorney Ben Crump, an ambulance did not arrive for nearly an hour after the initial 911 call.

Grady Health System previously said the first call was classified as a low-acuity emergency, meaning the situation was not initially considered life-threatening. A second 911 call later upgraded the response to a higher-priority emergency.

Before an ambulance arrived, Mandy's mother drove her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital, where doctors revived her after her heart stopped. She later died that evening.

Family seeking accountability

The Sylvester family has maintained that a faster emergency response could have changed the outcome.

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