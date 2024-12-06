College Park volleyball player collapses, dies: Probe launched into lack of ambulance response

article

A 15-year-old volleyball player collapsed during warmups at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex in College Park on Thursday evening and later died despite emergency care efforts.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was preparing for a practice session with the Dream Chasers Volleyball Club when she showed signs of physical distress and collapsed on the court. Staff from College Park Parks & Recreation, along with volleyball club coaches and other adults, provided immediate assistance, according to a release by the city of College Park.

Emergency responders from College Park Fire Rescue and EMS arrived quickly after 911 calls were made just after 6 p.m. Paramedics stabilized the teen, who was alert and able to speak at the time. However, the city says an ambulance requested from Grady EMS never arrived, despite multiple follow-up calls to the dispatch service.

A city spokesperson told FOX 5 that with no ambulance on site, staff from the recreation department and volleyball club helped the teen into her mother’s van. Her mother transported her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital, near Grady Memorial Hospital, for evaluation and trauma care.

The teen, who reportedly had ongoing chronic health conditions, suffered cardiac failure at the hospital. Medical staff were able to revive her once, but she later died despite continued care.

Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, College Park’s city manager, expressed sorrow over the incident, stating, "We are all devastated by this tragic loss of life at such a young age. Our Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department staff, College Park Fire Rescue, as well as the volleyball club coaches, parents, and staff followed all protocols related to an injury or health care distress."

Adediran also acknowledged the need for further investigation into Grady EMS’s failure to respond with the city in a statement on Friday writing in part:

"College Park Fire Rescue and EMS responded almost immediately and stabilized the teen female. We are still attempting to determine why an ambulance did not arrive on the scene to provide additional trauma care and transport."

The city plans to follow up with Fulton County Emergency Dispatch and Grady EMS regarding the lapse in service. Additionally, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct a full autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

"Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies go out to the young woman’s family, friends, and teammates," the city wrote.

Further details will be released following notification of the family and next of kin.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fulton County Emergency Dispatch and Grady EMS for comment but have not yet heard back.