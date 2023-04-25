Families try to figure out what’s next after devastating Cobb County apartment fire

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked to blaze Lake Crossing Apartments in Austell last week, which left nearly 60 people homeless.

It destroyed 20 units, leaving those families without a place to lay their heads.

One of the families affected by the fire, Destiny Redmon and her partner Christopher Hubbard, have two young children, an eight-year-old and a one-year-old.

"I was devastated," said Redmon. "I boohoo cried. I still have puffy eyes from enduring everything."

Although the family was out of town when the fire occurred, they returned to find most of their worldly possessions reduced to ashes.

"We have to wait until it’s possible to get in there, and hopefully we can still just save any piece of memory," Redmon said.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ About 60 people were left homeless after a massive fire at the Lake Crossing Apartments in Austell. (FOX 5)

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, they told FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo on Tuesday.

Signs have been posted around the area warning people not to disturb the scene while the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, the families affected by the fire will need all the help they can get to rebuild their lives.

The family is currently staying with Redmon’s aunt until they can figure out what’s next. They did not have renter’s insurance, which has made the hit even harder.

"I’m going to stress it a lot to everybody. Insurance, insurance, insurance," Hubbard said.

Despite the difficulties, the family is grateful to be alive.

"And be grateful for life," Redmon interjected. "At the end of the day, everybody made it out."