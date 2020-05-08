Famed Marietta Diner keeps community well-fed

It's a place that never closes — in fact, the owners joke that they don’t even have a key to the building — so navigating the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy for the team behind Marietta Diner. But owner Gus Tselios says serving the community is what his business is all about, which means he’ll always find a way to keep the lights on at the famed diner.

Tselios is the operator of Marietta Family Restaurants, which includes Marietta Fish Market, Cherokee Cattle Company, Pasta Bella, Yeero Village, and Casa Grande Bar & Grill. But it’s Marietta Diner that serves as a true Cobb County gathering place, remaining open 24 hours a day and serving from a large menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options.

During the pandemic, Marietta Diner has focused on serving food through take-out and delivery options, offering curbside pickup through a “drive-thru” set-up. The restaurant has also donated meals to essential workers; on National Nurses Day, Marietta Diner donated more than a thousand meals to medical workers, partnering with Wellstar Cobb Hospital during the effort.

We spent the morning at Marietta Diner, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the busy restaurant is finding ways to efficiently serve its fans — click the video player to check it out.