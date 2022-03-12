Winds knock down trees, power lines in Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
9
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County

Winds knock down trees, power lines in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Wind knocks down trees, causing power outages

Winds strong enough to bring down trees in Atlanta, causing power outages. Winds are forecasted to be strong throughout the day.

ATLANTA - Most of Georgia avoided heavy snowfall on Saturday morning, but some Atlanta residents are dealing with repercussions from the wind.

A fallen tree blocked lanes on Howell Mill Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn when the debris will be gone and the road will re-open.

HOWELL MILL ROAD TREE DOWN

A fallen tree completely blocked Howell Mill Road on March 12, 2022, in Atlanta.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Blustery winds also damaged power lines. Atlanta police blocked off Westwood Avenue in southwest Atlanta while crews repaired a power line that collapsed near a home. 

Wind gusts exceeded 35 miles per hour on Saturday morning. 

FREEZE WARING, WIND ADVISORY ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA

The forecast called for sustained winds near 30 miles per hour.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____