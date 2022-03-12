Winds knock down trees, power lines in Atlanta

Most of Georgia avoided heavy snowfall on Saturday morning, but some Atlanta residents are dealing with repercussions from the wind.

A fallen tree blocked lanes on Howell Mill Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn when the debris will be gone and the road will re-open.

A fallen tree completely blocked Howell Mill Road on March 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Blustery winds also damaged power lines. Atlanta police blocked off Westwood Avenue in southwest Atlanta while crews repaired a power line that collapsed near a home.

Wind gusts exceeded 35 miles per hour on Saturday morning.

FREEZE WARING, WIND ADVISORY ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA

The forecast called for sustained winds near 30 miles per hour.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

