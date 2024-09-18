Fallen tree blocks Briarcliff Road, knocks out power

A large tree is causing headaches for some DeKalb County homeowners who live near Briarcliff Road.

The tree toppled overnight near where Briarcliff Road meets Briar Vista Terrace.

The tree took down a power line, sparking a widespread outage in the area.

Georgia Power crews are on the scene working on repairs.

At one time, nearly 1,000 homes were impacted by the outage. That number has since decreased to 129.

Georgia Power estimates all electricity will be restored by 9 a.m.