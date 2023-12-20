Woman pretended to be Waffle House worker for hours to steal cash, police say

article

Riverdale police are looking for a woman who they say pretended to be a Waffle House employee and got away with cash.

The sneaky theft happened at a Waffle House location off the 6500 block of Highway 85 on Dec. 12.

Investigators say the woman worked two hours at the restaurant before opening the cash register and stealing an undetermined amount of money.

Officials shared a surveillance photo of the woman, who was seen wearing the chain's trademark hat.

If you have any information that could help identify the woman, call Riverdale detectives at (770) 996-3382.