Facemasks no longer required in Monroe County schools

The Board of Education overseeing a central Georgia school district has moved to strike down a mask mandate for its students and staff.

The Monroe County Board of Education said face coverings were required, but are now considered recommended for all students and staff effective immediately.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of changing the action.

The guidance covers all school buildings and grounds as well as buses.

Superintendent Mike Hickman made the recommendation to the board after reviewing the latest trends with COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, officials said.

The district said parents with concerns should contact their child's school.

