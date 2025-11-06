FAA flight cuts expected to impact Atlanta’s airport

The Brief The FAA’s 10% nationwide flight reduction is expected to impact Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as staffing shortages worsen under the government shutdown. Delta Air Lines says most flights will operate as scheduled but is offering flexible rebooking and refund options. Travelers are being urged to check flight updates as delays and cancellations may increase starting Wednesday.



FOX 5 has learned that Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest, is one of the airports across the country that will be affected by the Federal Aviation Administration's flight reduction plan.

FAA flight reductions

What we know:

The 10% reduction in flights, which takes effect Friday, will impact 40 major airports across the country. The move comes as the government shutdown continues to strain federal operations, leaving air traffic controllers and other aviation workers without pay.

The FAA says the cuts are meant to relieve pressure on air traffic control staff who have been working without pay for weeks.

Hartsfield-Jackson preparing for ripple effects

What they're saying:

At Hartsfield-Jackson, which sees more than 2,500 flights a day, officials are preparing for potential delays and cancellations as the changes go into effect.

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is operating without interruption. We are aware that ATL has been identified among the airports affected by the FAA’s temporary air traffic reductions related to the ongoing federal shutdown," an airport spokesperson said via a written statement. "Therefore, we are preparing to activate measures to ensure that passengers who may be affected by the FAA flight reductions continue to have an optimal experience."

Flyers prepare for airport delays

What they're saying:

Mary Schiavo, an Atlanta-based aviation attorney and former Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation, said the situation highlights how politics can directly affect travelers.

"Why do we allow the system paid for by the users to be held hostage by political pork barreling?" Schiavo said.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson say they’re frustrated but not surprised.

"I think we’re kind of used to it," said Ryan Wenz, who was flying out of Atlanta on Tuesday. "It’s in a bad way, right? We’re used to a bad thing, and it’s becoming the norm."

Delta preparing for FAA reductions

Dig deeper:

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines — which operates its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson — announced it will ease cancellation and rebooking policies and offer refunds to passengers who choose not to fly while the FAA reductions are in place.