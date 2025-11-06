Delta to cut some flights under FAA plan, offering flexibility for flyers

The Brief Delta Air Lines says it will comply with a Federal Aviation Administration order to reduce flights at 40 major U.S. airports beginning Friday. The airline expects most flights to operate as scheduled but will offer flexible options for customers affected by delays or cancellations. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s largest hub, is expected to be among the airports impacted.



Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it will comply with the Federal Aviation Administration order to reduce flights at 40 major U.S. airports beginning Friday.

What we know:

As of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the exact airport where the reductions will take place has not been released, but it is expected to include the world's busiest airport, and Delta's largest hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta said it expects the "vast majority" of its flights to operate as scheduled, but Delta said it will work with customers who are affected by delays or cancellations.

The airline also said it's providing extra flexibility for customers to change, cancel or refund flights without penalty while the reductions re in place — even if the tickets don't normally allow that.

What they're saying:

"We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause. We encourage customers to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta app for the latest information," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

What's next:

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the impacts and has reached out to the airport for comment.