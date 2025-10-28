Atlanta air traffic controllers feeling strain from government shutdown

The Brief Air traffic controllers just missed their first full paycheck. Union members spent their Tuesday handing out flyers at the Atlanta airport. They said they want travelers to know how the shutdown is affecting them.



The government shutdown has reached its 28th day and air traffic controllers just missed their first full paycheck today.

Air traffic controllers hand out flyers at Atlanta airport

What we know:

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) spent Tuesday handing out flyers to travelers, explaining how the lack of pay is impacting their daily lives.

Air traffic controllers feeling strain

What they're saying:

Many controllers said they are now struggling to cover mortgage and car payments and some have even taken second jobs to make ends meet.

"Today I just want them to take away some information about how the shutdown is affecting us personally here in Atlanta," said union member Maximilian Crawford. "As your Atlanta-based air traffic controllers, as well as their help to reach out to the local elected officials and to have them and to shut down air traffic controllers do not start the shutdown, we're not responsible for ending the shutdown. We're just stuck in the middle."

Air traffic controller union push for deal

Dig deeper:

Union representatives said the situation is compounding an existing staffing shortage, which began before the shutdown. Despite the strain, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public that flying remains safe, noting that if any control towers experience staffing issues, operations will slow down to maintain safety — a measure that could cause flight delays and cancellations.

The American Federation of Government Employees, representing about 800,000 workers, is now urging the Senate to pass a funding deal to reopen the government.

Delays at Atlanta's airport

Local perspective:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also issued an advisory this morning about staffing levels at the Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control Center in Peachtree City, which manages aircraft approaching and departing the Atlanta airport.

As of this morning, there were about 70 flight delays and 10 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson.