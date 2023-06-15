Explosive device detonated Wednesday in Winder woods by UGA Bomb Squad

An explosive device was detonated on Wednesday in a wooded area of Winder, according to the Winder Police Department.

Police officers were dispatched on Wednesday to City Pond Park because someone was threatening to kill themselves. They found the person hiding in the woods with what was believed to be an explosive device.

Members of the police department and Barrow County Sheriff's Office negotiated with the person until they surrendered. The University of Georgia Police Bomb Squad was called in to assist with the potential explosive.

The bomb squad determined the device was too dangerous to move and disposed of it at the site.

The person with the device is currently receiving treatment. No one was injured in the incident. No other information was released by the police department.