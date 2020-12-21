Explosive apartment fire injures 2, causes pregnant woman to go into labor

Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that injured two people and caused a woman to go into labor on Monday.

It happened at an apartment building located on Dunwoody Crossing. DeKalb County firefighters said a construction crew struck a gas line, causing it to rupture. At some point, the gas leak caught fire, leading to a massive explosion.

Witnesses told FOX 5’s Rob Dirienzo they heard a loud boom and felt the ground shake.

"They’re lucky to be alive," said DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesperson Deon Bentley.

Two people were injured, according to firefighters, and a pregnant mother went into labor.

No word on their condition.

_____

