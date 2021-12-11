Explosion in Polk County leaves one dead, sheriff's office says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an explosion left at least one person dead on Saturday.

The sheriff's office could not provide a precise time when the explosion occurred, just that it was sometime on Saturday on Winkle Road in Cedartown.

The sheriff's office sent an investigator who specializes in propane explosions, although this isn't the confirmed cause. The state fire marshal is also investigating the cause.

The person killed in the explosion has not been identified.

There were severe storms in North Georgia throughout the day Saturday. It's unclear if the weather was related to the deadly explosion.

