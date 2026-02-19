Ex-Douglas judge Christina Peterson found not guilty in nightclub incident
ATLANTA - Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge on Thursday in connection with her arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub nearly two years ago.
Peterson was found not guilty of misdemeanor obstruction after two days of testimony at the Fulton County Courthouse. A jury returned the verdict after deliberating for less than an hour.
The charge stems from an incident in June 2024, where Peterson was taken into custody outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge after a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer.
Initially, she was charged with simple battery and felony obstruction. The battery charge was dropped, and the obstruction charge was downgraded.
Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and an officer, accusing the officer involved of excessive force.
