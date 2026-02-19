Expand / Collapse search

Ex-Douglas judge Christina Peterson found not guilty in nightclub incident

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 19, 2026 5:01pm EST
Judge Christina Peterson fights back tears on the witness stand. A hearing panel must decide whether she should face punishment for actions both before and after she became a probate judge.

The Brief

    • A jury found former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson not guilty of obstruction on Thursday.
    • The charge was connected to Peterson's arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub in June 2024.
    • Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and an officer following the arrest.

ATLANTA - Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge on Thursday in connection with her arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub nearly two years ago. 

What we know:

Peterson was found not guilty of misdemeanor obstruction after two days of testimony at the Fulton County Courthouse. A jury returned the verdict after deliberating for less than an hour. 

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident in June 2024, where Peterson was taken into custody outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge after a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer.

Initially, she was charged with simple battery and felony obstruction. The battery charge was dropped, and the obstruction charge was downgraded.

Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and an officer, accusing the officer involved of excessive force. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Superior Court of Fulton County. 

