Ex-Douglas judge Christina Peterson found not guilty in nightclub incident

The Brief A jury found former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson not guilty of obstruction on Thursday. The charge was connected to Peterson's arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub in June 2024. Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and an officer following the arrest.



Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge on Thursday in connection with her arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub nearly two years ago.

What we know:

Peterson was found not guilty of misdemeanor obstruction after two days of testimony at the Fulton County Courthouse. A jury returned the verdict after deliberating for less than an hour.

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident in June 2024, where Peterson was taken into custody outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge after a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer.

Initially, she was charged with simple battery and felony obstruction. The battery charge was dropped, and the obstruction charge was downgraded.

Peterson has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and an officer, accusing the officer involved of excessive force.

