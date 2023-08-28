Ex-DeKalb County Jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force against inmates

A former DeKalb County Jail worker entered a guilty plea in a case alleging that he used excessive force against the inmates.

On Monday, 33-year-old Cesary Wilborn pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by public officer in connection to incidents dating back between 2016 and 2018. He was a correctional officer at the time.

In court, District Attorney Sherry Boston provided evidence that Wilborn entered an inmate's cell on July 8, 2016 to beat him with his bare hands. That inmate, identified as 29-year-old Demetre Mason, later suffered a trauma-induced seizure and fell from the top bunk in his cell. Doctors at Grady memorial Hospital found he also had a fractured jaw.

On Feb. 20, 2018, evidence showed Wilborn punched another inmate approximately 14 times after the inmate knocked a breakfast tray from his hands. When the inmate, identified as 36-year-old Marcus Tolbert, fell to the ground and tried to cover his face with his hands, Wilborn was recorded picking Tolbert up and body slamming him to the ground. Tolbert suffered multiple facial injuries and a fractured finger.

Wilborn's guilty plea was non-negotiated. He was sentenced under the First Offender Act to 10 years, one of which will be served at the Probation Detention Center. He'll also have to complete 200 hours of community service. He will not be able to work in law enforcement again until his sentence has been completed.