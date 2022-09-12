Everyday Hero: Retired firefighter jumps into action to help rescue students in fiery crash

We know when you turn on the news, you hear a lot about things that aren’t always good. We know that can be hard.

This "Everyday Heroes" story is about a quick thinking resident is being credited for helping more than a dozen students and their bus driver when their afternoon drop-off took an unexpected turn.

Often we describe unfortunate situations as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s not necessarily how Albert Rivenburgh’s day went one August afternoon.

"Normal day I work until six o’clock at night I never would have been there. I would have gone in a different direction to get fuel that day," says Albert.

Albert Rivenburgh ia a 20-year retired New York state volunteer firefighter now living in Georgia. (FOX 5)

He’s talking about being on Mount Vernon road in Fairburn after leaving work early. Albert was two cars removed from a school bus dropping kids off for the day… and in a matter of seconds things took a bad turn.

"I watched the guy come around the corner and hit the school bus. Before I could even say goodbye to the wife, there was already smoke and fire already blowing up," Albert says.

Albert’s personal dash camera was on and recording, capturing the moment the SUV appeared from the blinding curve, hitting the school bus seemingly at full speed. So, he ran! Straight to the danger!

He wasn’t supposed to be on this road that day. But as fate would also have it he’s a 20-year retired New York state volunteer firefighter, and jumped into action.

"By the time I got to the school bus one of the children already opened the back door and jumped out, so I jumped in. And I got on there and everybody’s looking around screaming, hollering and crying you know they were all confused… all of a sudden the bus started filling up with smoke, and I’m like alright, everybody gotta go, gotta get off," Albert recalls. "I started putting the fire out on the car then I ran around the other side…. Then, I noticed all the doors were locked. So I ran back to the other side got the fire extinguisher tried to break the window like three or four times and like the fourth or fifth time I hit it hard enough broke the window."

Albert Rivenburgh helped 18 school children and their bus driver escape after a dangerous crash. (FOX 5)

In all, Albert helped 18 school children and their bus driver escape. Turning this into a case of being in the right place… at the right time.

"I don’t," says Albert when told people consider him a hero. "I just, like I said, just doing my job. Well what I used to do."

"I just was doing what I hope everyone else in the world would do, you know to help children out."

Albert says relatives of some of the people he helped rescue reached out to thank him personally.

