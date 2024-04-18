Every Color Matters helping cancer patients who are often overlooked

Today, more than 5,000 Americans will receive the devastating news: "You have cancer." For those facing rarer forms of the disease, often overlooked by larger advocacy groups, finding support can be especially challenging. However, an Atlanta-based nonprofit is stepping in to bridge the gap and meet the needs of these patients.

Lynn Bradley, a 49-year-old woman, describes herself as ambitious, loving, and caring, seven years after receiving a life-changing diagnosis. Initially noticing blotches on her skin, she sought medical help, eventually discovering she had a rare cancer known as mycosis fungoides, a type of T-cell lymphoma.

"It was scary, it was frustrating because there’s little to no knowledge about the disease," Bradley shares.

Faced with limited treatment options and feeling the weight of her diagnosis, Bradley received unexpected support in the form of a $500 donation with no strings attached. Barney Jackson, founder of Every Color Matters, provided the much-needed financial assistance.

Jackson, a Spalding County native, launched Every Color Matters as a grassroots resource for individuals battling all forms of cancer. Understanding the financial strain cancer can place on families, Jackson emphasizes the organization's commitment to providing financial assistance to cover medical expenses.

"Every Color Matters - we support any form of cancer," Jackson states.

Since its inception in 2016, Every Color Matters has supported 117 individuals across the state and beyond during their cancer journey. Jackson emphasizes, "We are a resource, we are here to provide hope."

For Lynn Bradley, the support she received has shifted her perspective on life. With her cancer now in remission, she reflects on the importance of community and support during difficult times.

For those in need of assistance or interested in supporting the organization's mission, more information can be found at everycolormatters.com.