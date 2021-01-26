Entrepreneur uses 'lipstick arithmetic' to bring teens to STEM

Makeup has always been an essential part of many people’s daily routines — and with an abundance of demo videos on social media these days, people are becoming more and more adventurous with what they put on their skin.

So, how’s this for the ultimate makeup adventure?

Samantha Dickey is the creator of Dirty Beauty, and not only does she sell makeup, but she also makes it and teaches others how to make it, too. Dickey’s business — based in Woodstock and currently housed in the new Made Mercantile located downtown — is rooted in both fashion and science; the entrepreneur says her own love of science and engineering has given her a calling to suggest STEM careers to teen girls and boys. And Dickey says her business is a perfect way to do it, utilizing math, chemistry, and creativity to create a safe and useable product that might just impact a teen’s mind as much as it does their face.

So, who’s ready for a little "lipstick arithmetic," as Samantha Dickey calls it? On her website, Dickey sells her skincare products and kits. But she also offers a host of in-person classes at Made Mercantile, covering topics including "Make your own makeup" and "Make your own beauty labels."

For more information on Dirty Beauty and to check out a schedule of upcoming classes, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging with Samantha Dickey and making a little makeup magic ourselves.

