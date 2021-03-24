Enjoy open-air dining at HOBNOB Atlantic Station

Outdoor dining options at Atlantic Station just became more plentiful, thanks to the opening of a new restaurant at the popular mixed-use destination.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern is the latest addition to the lineup at Atlantic Station, taking over a large building overlooking Atlantic Green. HOBNOB, of course, isn’t a new name in the metro Atlanta culinary scene, with existing locations in Brookhaven and Dunwoody; the restaurant is part of the Big Table Restaurants group, owned by longtime Atlanta restaurateurs Sean and Becky Yeremyan.

Restaurant managers say what really makes the new Atlantic Station location special is the outdoor seating, which includes tables just outside the restaurant and on a rooftop patio. Outdoor dining options have been popular at Atlantic Station throughout the pandemic, as we learned from marketing director Kristie Ray during a recent visit.

"This idea of being able to be out in this outdoor space, people can get something to eat and come out and sit in our green space to eat, walk around if you want to go into a shop and do some shopping, but then come back out and get some fresh air," said Ray.

As for the food offered at HOBNOB, the restaurant’s website says it all: "Tavern Fare with Southern Flair." That means everything from fish and chips and chicken pot pie to award-winning burgers and even chicken and waffles sliders. Bartenders say they’ve also got one of the largest bourbon selections in the region.

For more information on HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, click over to the restaurant's website here.

