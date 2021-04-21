Enjoy a spring trip to Indian Springs State Park 

If you like your outdoor adventure with a generous helping of history on the side, a trip to one of the oldest state parks in the country might just be the "mouth-watering" daytrip for which you're looking.

Indian Springs State Park is located just about an hour south of Atlanta, not far from Interstate 75 in Flovilla, Georgia. Famed for its spring water -- which park staffers say was collected for centuries by Creek Indians, who believed it held healing properties -- the land was the subject of several treaties in the 1800s.

In the middle part of the century, the area became a major tourist destination with several large resorts located nearby. According to the history detailed on the park's website, Georgia officially named the property Indian Springs State Park in the late 1920s, making it the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the nation.

In the early 1930s, President Roosevelt's New Deal created a work relief program known as the Civilian Conservation Corps; CCC Company 429 built several stone structures in the park, including the Spring House, where visitors can still sample the spring water today.

Visitors to the park's more than 500 acres have plenty of opportunities to explore today, including more than three miles of bike trails (which connect to nearby Dauset Trails), four miles of hiking trails, miniature golf, and geocaching. There's also a boat ramp to the park's 105-acre lake and a museum that details more of the fascinating history.

For more information on visiting Indian Springs State Park -- and to read more about the history -- click here. And click the video player in this article to get a peek at our morning exploring this true state gem.

