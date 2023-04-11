Premier League, former United star Almiron coming to Atlanta

article

The English Premier League will come to Atlanta this summer featuring back-to-back matches including the return of a former Atlanta United star.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a match this summer between Premier League powers Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Newcastle features former Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, who joined the team after leading Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018.

The Newcastle-Chelsea match will take place on Wednesday, July 26th at 8:15 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz will host a match between Brentford and Brighton.

More details will be forthcoming.