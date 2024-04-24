English Bulldog found drowned in Chattahoochee River, woman arrested

An arrest has been made in a terrible case of animal cruelty in Cobb County. A woman was charged with putting her dog in a cage and drowning the dog in the Chattahoochee River.

"It's a horrific crime, it's just flat out evil that anyone would do something like this," said Steve Hammond, Director of Cobb County Animal Services.

A 2-year-old English Bulldog was found inside a cage at the bottom of the river near Cochran Shoals. The cage was weighed down with rocks.

"Rocks we found inside the cage where the dog was drowned. Together they weigh about eight pounds," said Hammond.

The dog's body was sent to UGA for a necropsy which determined the cause of death was drowning.

"Once we had the results back and were able to confirm the dog actually drowned instead of (being) dead and placed in the river, just an improper disposal, we were able to start the case," said Hammond.

Investigators were able to track down the owner, because the dog was microchipped. They say Timorro Rogo owned the animal. She is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

Hammond said what makes this whole thing even worse is that if the owner no longer wanted the dog, he would have easily been able to find the pup a home.

"An English Bulldog, I can get adopted or route through our rescue partners all day, every day, because they're in a very high demand. So, if she would have just brought it to the shelter, we would have accepted him. There's no charge for that, and we would have done everything in our power to get him into a loving home," said Hammond.

The dog was found in the river in July; Rogo was arrested last week. Hammond said it took time to do a thorough investigation and get the results of the necropsy back.