Engineers points out needed changes after man in wheelchair struck by car in Buckhead

By
Published 
Updated 10:14PM
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Engineer, city leaders work on ways to make Atlanta intersection safer

An effort is underway to make the area around Piedmont Hospital on Peachtree Road safer. It comes after officials said a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car, throwing him into the air.

Safety improvements are being sought for a hospital zone in the city of Atlanta

Recently, a volunteer at the Shepherd Spinal Center in Buckhead, was struck by a driver as he was trying to cross Peachtree Road

The pedestrian is James Curtis and he was in his wheelchair when struck. 

Curtis was knocked off his wheelchair during the accident and suffered injuries. 

The Atlanta City Council is looking at lowering the speed limit along a portion of Peachtree Road.

The driver, who was trying to make a turn, told police she could not see him. 

Josh Rowan pointed out a large traffic signal device that sits on one corner, potentially blocking the view of drivers.

Rowan is an engineer who until early 2022, led the city of Atlanta’s transportation department. 

"I think that has to be relocated," Rowan said, about the traffic signal box. 

"Plus, we need flashing beacon signs," Rowan added, "and right here, stripe the cross-walk."

He noted all these things would be in addition to slowing the speed in the area where both the Shepherd Clinic and Piedmont Hospital are within two blocks.

The administration of Mayor Andre Dickens has asked the Georgia Department of Transportation to consider a slower speed than the posted 35 mph along Peachtree Road.