Emory Smyrna Hospital closing by end of the year

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 8:08am EDT
A doctor holds a stethoscope. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

SMYRNA, Ga. - Emory Smyrna Hospital will close by the end of the year, according to Emory Healthcare officials.

According to a notice posted on EmoryHealthcare.org, they have decided not to renovate the hospital on South Cobb Drive "despite a decade of hard work and good intentions." 

The notices also says that several challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the intended renovations by many years, which ultimately resulted in the decision to discontinue hospital services at the end of December 2024.

Emory Smyrna Hospital did not operate at full capacity and primarily provided outpatient radiology services, the notice says. Patients who used those services or used their walk-in care can access their medical records by calling   855-781-0580.

Emory Healthcare says it has decided to focus their inpatient orthopaedic surgery at the  Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Tucker and have recently expanded the hospital to accommodate additional patient volume.  They also plan to open additional operating rooms in the fall.

Several other Emory services remain open in the Smyrna area, including Emory Heart & Vascular Center at Belmont, Emory at Belmont Primary Care, Emory Orthopaedic & Spine Center Smyrna and Smyrna Urgent Clinic. 