Emory professor no longer at university over alleged antisemitic social media post

A physician at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute is out of a job after the school says she made antisemitic remarks on social media.

Dr. Abeer AbouYabis, who served as a hematologist and assistant professor at Emory University, had been with the institution since 2018. Her photo and profile page on the Emory University website have been removed.

The school placed the doctor on administrative leave last month after she made comments that appeared to praise members of Hamas as "resistance fighters."

In her post attributed to her, AbouYabis thanked the group Emory Students for Justice in Palestine who "helped me hang onto the last thread of my fifth in humanity and hope for justice."

"They got walls we got gliders. Glory to all resistance fighters," part of the post attributed to AbouYabis said.

Emory Winship Cancer Institute released a statement addressing the situation, expressing deep regret for any distress that Dr. AbouYabis' comments may have caused. The statement also reaffirms their commitment to providing unbiased care to their patients.

"We condemn any language or action that threaten or compromise that value," the organization said in a statement to FOX 5.

In an email sent to the Emory Wheel, Assistant Vice President of University Communications Laura Diamond said that she was "no longer employed or practicing at Emory."

The school did not say whether AbouYabis was fired or if she resigned.