Georgia mayor, wife killed in DUI crash, deputies say

A longtime Georgia mayor and his wife died in a car crash involving a driver charged with DUI, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Emerson City Manager Kevin H. McBurnett wrote that Mayor Al Pallone and his wife, Camilla, died on Saturday. Al Pallone was 65 years old and Camilla was 69, deputies said.

McBurnett said Pallone served in Emerson City Hall for 23 years, first as a city councilman followed by 15 years as mayor.

Pallone and his wife had lived in the community for about 40 years.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Al and Millie," McBurnett wrote. "In addition to working together, Al and I had become good friends and I will miss him. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. The City of Emerson is a better place because of him."

Gov. Brian Kemp offered condolences when news of their deaths broke on Sunday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old William Bryan Abernathy is in custody and charged with DUI, reckless driving, vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle. Abernathy was hospitalized, but the severity of his injuries are unclear.

Four cars were involved in the crash. Deputies said Abernathy was driving a Chevrolet pickup east on Knox Bridge Highway when he lost control and collided into a Hyundai Santa Fe with the Pallone couple inside. The Hyundai crashed into a GMC Savanna when it lost control. The Chevy hit a Mazada 3 as well.

The drivers of the GMC and Mazda were hospitalized.

