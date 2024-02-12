Expand / Collapse search
Elton John auction in NYC to feature contents of former Atlanta home

Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Elton John Auction in NYC

Hundreds of Elton John's person items are hitting the auction block in New York City beginning Feb. 21.

ATLANTA - Hundreds of Elton John's personal items are set to be auctioned in New York City, with 950 auction items, including a Yamaha grand piano, originating from his former Atlanta home. 

The live auction, taking place at Christie's in Midtown Manhattan, features a diverse array of items, such as a pinball machine designed by John Youssi and JP De Win for Jersey Jack Pinball, and a pair of silver platform boots adorned with initials.

Among the standout pieces are rare artworks by renowned artists, including a set of paintings by Banksy, which is expected to fetch around $1.5 million. The entire collection, aptly named "The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road," is anticipated to generate over $10 million in sales, according to estimates from the auction facilitator.

Christie's Auction House has thoughtfully put some of the auction's contents on display at Rockefeller Center until Feb. 21, marking the beginning of the auction.

The notable musician sold his Atlanta home late last year for $7 million, concluding his ownership of the original residence that he had held since 1991. The expansive 13,333-square-foot high-rise residence, positioned on the 36th floor of a building near Peachtree Road and West Wesley Road, offered breathtaking views of the Atlanta and Buckhead skylines.

Elton John, an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves, was a familiar face in the Buckhead area, frequently visiting establishments like Tower Records, Umi Sushi, and the now-closed Buckhead Diner. However, after retiring, he chose to spend more time in London with his husband and children, prompting the decision to sell his Atlanta home.

Click here to view the items available. 