Ellijay police officer, wife lose home in weekend fire

Officials in Ellijay are raising money for a police officer and his wife after their home was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

The Ellijay Police Department says it appears that the home of Officer Justin Morris and his wife, Alexandra Morris, is now a total loss.

Thankfully, the couple was not at home when the building caught on fire.

The Ellijay Police Foundation has set up a checking account at United Community Bank to manage donations. Donations can be received at any United Community Bank location by referencing Ellijay Police Foundation and Officer Morris.

The Ellijay Police Department is also accepting donations of supplies, gift cards, and other things at its office on Main Street.

"We are also very grateful to our community for their outpouring of love and support toward Officer Morris during this time of loss and need," the Ellijay Police Department wrote on Facebook.

