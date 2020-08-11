ELECTION RESULTS: All Races 2020 Georgia Runoff
ATLANTA - Several races in Georgia are holding runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Runoffs occur in states that require candidates to receive a majority of the vote to win an election. Georgia is one of two states which conduct general election runoffs for select federal and state-level offices.
Fulton County District Attorney
Previous Race Results:
U.S. House - Democrat & Republican
Georgia Senate - Democrat & Republican
Georgia House - Democrat & Republican