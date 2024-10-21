Election 2024: Georgia continues to break records as 2nd week of early voting begins

article

Georgia is seeing record numbers of people heading to polling places as the state's early voting moves into its second week on Monday.

In the first week, more than 1.4 million people made their voices heard across the Peach State. That's about a fifth of all eligible voters statewide.

Georgia Secretary of State COO Gabriel Sterling wrote on X that the weekend broke records in the state for voting on Sunday - charting more than 25,000 votes before polls closed.

"Keep up the great work counties and voters," Sterling said.

So far, the highest turnout can be found in Towns, Green, Rabun, Pulaski, and Forsyth County.

With Georgia's crucial electoral college votes on the line, both former President Donald Trump's and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaigns are working overtime to drive voters to the polls.

The vice president held two large events in the metro Atlanta area over the weekend, bringing in big names like Usher and Stevie Wonder to amp up the excitement. Surrogates for Trump held a women-based town hall in Marietta to push for their candidate as well.

Early voting continues through Nov. 1 in the state.

EARLY VOTING STORIES:

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location through the My Voter Page.

What do I need to bring?

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

A Georgia driver’s license (even if expired)

A student ID from a Georgia public college or university

A valid employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government agency

A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID

A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter