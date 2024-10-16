Georgia Election Data Hub: Track early voting numbers, check poll wait times

Almost 329,000 Georgians have participated in early voting so far, according to the latest data from the Georgia Secretary of State's Election Data Hub. This number represents just over 4.5% of eligible voters statewide.

The Election Data Hub provides a breakdown of voter turnout and demographics on a county-by-county basis, giving a detailed look at how residents are engaging in the voting process ahead of Election Day.

To help voters avoid long lines, several counties, including DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Fulton, have posted live wait times on their interactive election pages. These updates allow voters to plan their trips to the polls more effectively by showing current wait times at early voting locations.

Early voting remains a key option for many Georgians looking to cast their ballots conveniently before Election Day.