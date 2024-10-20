Harris speaks at Atlanta church service during campaign stop

article

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at Bew Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday morning as part of a series of events here in the Atlanta area this weekend.

During her remarks, she called for unity.

"Do we have leaders in place who understand that in the face of a stranger one should see a neighbor," Vice President Harris asked.

The Vice President focused on faith in her speech, sharing some of her experience going to church as a child.

"As a little girl, on Sundays my sister Maya and I would go to 23rd Avenue church of God in Oakland, CA where we sang in the children's choir, we attended Sunday school," she said.

With election day just over two weeks away, she also encouraged everyone in attendance to head to the polls.

"Let us answer not just through our words but through our action and with our votes," she said.

"As the good Samaritan reminds us, it is not enough to preach the values of compassion and respect. We must live them," she added.

It's a message that resonated with many current and future voters in attendance.

"There was God in her, so it was more about unity and coming together as one," Tiffany Pullen said.

"I think just her connecting with the black community as a whole is very good, and it helps people to see who she really is and connect with her," Cheyenne McCoy added.