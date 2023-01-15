EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday.

Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County.

Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

County officials said it damaged a warehouse near Lithia Springs before harming about 50 homes in Cobb County. There were 16 considered "destroyed" or "significantly damaged."

Officials asked anyone who hadn't reported storm damage to do so online.