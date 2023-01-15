Expand / Collapse search

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. 

Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County.

Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

County officials said it damaged a warehouse near Lithia Springs before harming about 50 homes in Cobb County. There were 16 considered "destroyed" or "significantly damaged."

Officials asked anyone who hadn't reported storm damage to do so online.